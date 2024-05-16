Selena Gomez drops new PDA snap with Benny Blanco after viral baby talk!

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has shared another sweet snap with boyfriend Benny Blanco after the music producer revealed their plans to start a family together!

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old star took to Instagram to drop a black-and-white photo of herself with Benny wrapping his arms around her as he kissed her cheek.

The PDA moment comes amid much fanfare over the 36-year-old hitmaker's comments proving just how serious the couple is.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show earlier this week, Benny revealed that he and Selena talk about having kids "every day" and that popping the question is not a matter of it but when!

Selena and Benny have been together for just under a year, but the two didn't go public with their romance until December 2023.

Elsewhere in the interview, the cookbook author spilled the tea on how their long-time friendship unexpectedly became something more.