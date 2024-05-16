Selena Gomez drops new PDA snap with Benny Blanco after viral baby talk!

Selena Gomez has shared another sweet snap with boyfriend Benny Blanco after the music producer revealed their plans to start a family together!

By Kelly Christ

Selena Gomez shared a new snap with Benny Blanco (r.) after the music producer dished on their dreams of starting a family together.
Selena Gomez shared a new snap with Benny Blanco (r.) after the music producer dished on their dreams of starting a family together.  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@selenagomez

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old star took to Instagram to drop a black-and-white photo of herself with Benny wrapping his arms around her as he kissed her cheek.

The PDA moment comes amid much fanfare over the 36-year-old hitmaker's comments proving just how serious the couple is.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show earlier this week, Benny revealed that he and Selena talk about having kids "every day" and that popping the question is not a matter of it but when!

Selena and Benny have been together for just under a year, but the two didn't go public with their romance until December 2023.

Elsewhere in the interview, the cookbook author spilled the tea on how their long-time friendship unexpectedly became something more.

When did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco start dating?

Selena Gomez (r.) and Benny Blanco went public with their romance in December 2023.
Selena Gomez (r.) and Benny Blanco went public with their romance in December 2023.  © Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez

Benny revealed that he didn't even realize that their first date was a date, but he made it clear that the change in their relationship was more than he could have ever hoped for.

"She's truly just my best friend. We laugh all f**king day," he said. "She inspires me."

With their one-year anniversary approaching, Benny is planning to pull out all the stops – something he's actually got some experience at, as it turns out!

For Valentine's Day, Benny shared that he got all of the Rare Beauty founder's favorite foods, rented out a movie theater, and set up a screening of her favorite film.

Meanwhile, insiders have divulged that Selena is considering a move to the East Coast to be closer to her beau as their relationship continues going strong!

