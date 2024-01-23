Selena Gomez reflects on dramatic body changes: "It's ok to be me"

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez got candid with fans about her body image struggles via her Instagram story on Monday.

Selena Gomez got candid with fans about her body image struggles in a message shared via Instagram on Monday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@selenagomez

The 31-year-old Emmy nominee shared a few pictures in a Then and Now comparison of her body over the years.



"Today I realized I will never look like this again..." the Only Murders in the Building star wrote over an old photo of herself in a bikini posted to her Insta story.

She followed that snapshot with a second, more recent bathing suit pic of herself.

"I'm not perfect, but I am proud to be who I am," she wrote over the snap. "Sometimes I forget it's ok to be me."

Sel, who has made numerous statements about body positivity, experiences weight fluctuations due to her lupus diagnosis and the medications she uses to treat it.

In a March 2023 video shared to Rare Beauty's Instagram, the beauty mogul mused on affirmations she would pass down to her younger self if she could.

"Something I wish I could tell my younger self is: Appreciate the face and the body that you have," she said. "May not look like everyone else, but you are who you are, and be proud of that."