Selena Gomez enjoys date night with Benny Blanco at 2023 Emmy Awards

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez made another stunning red carpet at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, where she enjoyed some special support from her boyfriend, Benny Blanco.

Selena Gomez attended the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in a custom Oscar de la Renta gown. © Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 31-year-old star celebrated her nomination as part of the cast of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, which was up for Outstanding Comedy Series at Monday's postponed ceremony.

While the show lost out to The Bear, Selena remained in high spirits alongside her co-stars, Martin Short and Steve Martin, and her 35-year-old beau.

Though the Rare Beauty founder posed for photos solo on the red carpet, Benny was right by her side behind the scenes.

Selena made quite the fashion statement on the carpet, arriving at the show in a gorgeous custom Oscar de la Renta gown paired with a Tiffany & Co. necklace featuring diamonds and pink sapphires.

The outing marked the couple's second joint appearance this awards season, having attended the 2024 Golden Globes together earlier this month.

The Single Soon artist also flew solo on the carpet before the ceremony but later dropped some PDA-heavy snaps with Benny taken at the venue.