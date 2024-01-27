Selena Gomez reunites with Wizards of Waverly Place family as sequel kicks off
Los Angeles, California - Fans got their first look at the highly-anticipated sequel series to Wizards of Waverly Place with a new photo that saw Selena Gomez reunited with her iconic TV family.
The gang's (mostly) all here!
David DeLuise, who starred as patriarch Jerry Russo in the original Disney Channel show, shared a new photo to Instagram on Friday revealing the Russo family's new look for the sequel series.
The sweet snap featured Gomez and DeLuise alongside David Henrie and Maria Canals-Barrera, who played Justin and Theresa Russo, respectively.
Canals-Barrera dropped another photo of the big reunion on her own Instagram, captioning the post, "You guys are gonna LOVE the new Wizards show!"
Notably missing from both photos was Jake T. Austin, who portrayed Justin and Alex's younger brother, Max Russo, as questions continue to linger as to who fans can expect to see return.
Who is starring the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot?
While Henrie and Gomez were the only stars confirmed in the sequel's initial announcement, DeLuise and Canals-Barrera's returns had not been revealed prior to the photos.
The new series will focus on an older Justin Russo who has since given up magic to foster a more normal life with his wife and children.
When a young wizard comes to his door asking for help, Justin is soon thrown back into the world he planned to leave behind.
Both Henrie and Gomez serve as executive producers, but as of right now, the 31-year-old Single Soon artist is only slated to return as Alex Russo in a guest role.
Newcomers confirmed to be joining the Disney franchise are Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, and Mimi Gianopulos.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/daviddeluise