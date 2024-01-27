Selena Gomez reunites with Wizards of Waverly Place family as sequel kicks off

Los Angeles, California - Fans got their first look at the highly-anticipated sequel series to Wizards of Waverly Place with a new photo that saw Selena Gomez reunited with her iconic TV family.

(From l to r) Stars David DeLuise, David Henrie, Selena Gomez, and Marias Canals-Barrera will all return for the upcoming Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series. © Screenshot/Instagram/daviddeluise

The gang's (mostly) all here!

David DeLuise, who starred as patriarch Jerry Russo in the original Disney Channel show, shared a new photo to Instagram on Friday revealing the Russo family's new look for the sequel series.

The sweet snap featured Gomez and DeLuise alongside David Henrie and Maria Canals-Barrera, who played Justin and Theresa Russo, respectively.

Canals-Barrera dropped another photo of the big reunion on her own Instagram, captioning the post, "You guys are gonna LOVE the new Wizards show!"

Notably missing from both photos was Jake T. Austin, who portrayed Justin and Alex's younger brother, Max Russo, as questions continue to linger as to who fans can expect to see return.