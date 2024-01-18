Is Selena Gomez returning for a Wizards of Waverly Place reboot?

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez is heading back to the Disney Channel as production gears up on a sequel series to the fan-favorite Wizards of Waverly Place.

Selena Gomez and David Henrie will reprise their respective roles as Alex and Justin Russo in a new sequel series of Wizards of Waverly Place. © Collage: IMAGO / Allstar & Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The sequel's development was confirmed on Thursday, with the 31-year-old star sharing a screenshot of an exclusive report from Deadline announcing her involvement.

The pilot will feature Selena's return as Alex Russo in a guest role, while David Henrie will take the lead as he reprises the role of Alex's brother, Justin.

In the new series, an older Justin, now married with children, has given up magic to lead a more normal life, but when a young wizard comes looking for help, he finds himself thrown back into the world he left behind.

Gomez and Henrie, both of whom serve as executive producers, are the only original stars confirmed to be reprising their roles so far.

The revival will welcome newcomer Janice LeAnn Brown as the young wizard named Billie, with Alkaio Thiele starring as Justin's son, Roman, and Mimi Gianopulos as Justin's wife, Giada.