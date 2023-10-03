Selena Gomez's new TV show reveals first look and confirms release date!

Los Angeles, California - The Food Network has confirmed that Selena Gomez will welcome the holiday season with a festive new cooking TV show .

Selena Gomez's new Food Network show will premiere on November 30. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

After securing a major two-show deal with the Food Network back in May, the 31-year-old star has unveiled the first of the new series.

On Monday, Food Network confirmed that Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays will premiere on November 30.

The announcement came with a brand-new photo of the Only Murders in the Building star, who posed with an impressive pasta dish in front of her kitchen, which was fully decorated for the holidays.

The original Selena + Chef series ran for four seasons on HBO Max. A fifth season hasn't been confirmed (or ruled out), but the move to the Food Network for the holiday iteration suggests a new home for the series if a renewal does come around.

Selena + Chef, which sees a famous chef teach the Disney Channel alum how to make a special dish each episode, earned a Daytime Emmy Award nomination earlier this year.