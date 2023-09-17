Selena Gomez shares never-before-seen snaps with "best friend" Taylor Swift

Westerly, Rhode Island - Selena Gomez is walking down memory lane with her long-time friend Taylor Swift in two adorable, newly-shared snaps.

Selena Gomez (l) shared two new snaps with long-time BFF Taylor Swift on Saturday. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/selenagomez

Shortly after their reunion at the 2023 VMAs, the 31-year-old posted two new photos with Taylor, which appear to be from the pair's July 4 reunion earlier this year.

"Thas my best friend -she a real bad," Selena captioned Saturday's post, referencing Saweetie and Doja Cat's track, Best Friend.

Fans quickly surmised, based on the pair's outfits and hairstyles, that the photos were throwbacks from Taylor's July 4 party.

Both stars shared snaps from the summer celebration, which marked the return of the Anti-Hero singer's famous Independence Day parties after a seven-year hiatus.

"Sometimes you need to be around empowering, kind and kick a** gals. I needed that," the Single Soon singer captioned her photos with Taylor and friends.

The duo recently reunited at the 2023 VMAs, where both took home prizes for their recent work in the music industry.