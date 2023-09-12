Selena Gomez makes music history with viral Rema collab
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez is continuing her impressive return to the music scene as her 2022 collaboration with Rema makes Spotify history.
The 31-year-old took to social media to share her gratitude after Calm Down (with Selena Gomez) became the newest song to join Spotify's Billions Club.
"I'm so grateful. Love you @heisrema !" she wrote on X on Sunday.
The milestone has made history on Spotify as it marks the first African artist-led track to earn a billion streams on the platform.
"It's a blessing. It's not just a big win for me, my team and family, it's also a big one for the culture," Rema said in a statement, per Billboard.
The sleeper hit, which is a remix of the Nigerian singer's solo track released months prior, also scored the first career number-one on Billboard's Radio Songs chart for both Rema and Gomez.
Amid the continued popularity of Calm Down, the Only Murders in the Building star is gearing up for the release of her third studio album.
Selena Gomez continues her return to the music scene
Though Gomez has confirmed that her forthcoming third album is still in the works, she surprised fans with an early single, Single Soon.
Single Soon has reached a peak at number 19 on the Billboard Hot 100 since its release on August 25.
The Rare Beauty founder also recently teased a potential return to touring, revealing that she hopes to be back on stage next year.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / APress & Gonzales Photo