Selena Gomez makes music history with viral Rema collab

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez is continuing her impressive return to the music scene as her 2022 collaboration with Rema makes Spotify history.

Selena Gomez and Rema's collaboration, Calm Down, is the newest song to join Spotify's Billions Club. © Collage: IMAGO / APress & Gonzales Photo

The 31-year-old took to social media to share her gratitude after Calm Down (with Selena Gomez) became the newest song to join Spotify's Billions Club.

"I'm so grateful. Love you @heisrema !" she wrote on X on Sunday.

The milestone has made history on Spotify as it marks the first African artist-led track to earn a billion streams on the platform.

"It's a blessing. It's not just a big win for me, my team and family, it's also a big one for the culture," Rema said in a statement, per Billboard.

The sleeper hit, which is a remix of the Nigerian singer's solo track released months prior, also scored the first career number-one on Billboard's Radio Songs chart for both Rema and Gomez.

Amid the continued popularity of Calm Down, the Only Murders in the Building star is gearing up for the release of her third studio album.