Selena Gomez reveals why she unfollowed Dua Lipa
Los Angeles, California - After sparking feud rumors with a massive unfollowing spree in June, Selena Gomez has set the record straight.
The 31-year-old, who is the most-followed woman on Instagram, unfollowed a number of notable stars on the platform, including Dua Lipa, Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, and Bella Hadid.
While Selena is still not following Zayn or either Hadid sister, she did quickly re-follow Dua Lipa, and she has now explained what went down behind the scenes.
Speaking with Fast Company in an interview published Tuesday, the Rare Beauty founder admitted she was "cleaning up" her Instagram at the time but hadn't intended to unfollow the 28-year-old singer.
"It was an accident!" Selena told the outlet. "I was just cleaning up some of my Instagram. Then somebody called me and was like, 'What happened with Dua?!'"
The former Disney Channel star did her best to quickly clarify that there was no feud once speculation kicked up after her unfollowing, as she posted a photo of herself in an outfit from Dua's collaboration with Versace and gave the Dance the Night artist a shout-out in the caption.
Despite her popularity on the platform, Selena has been open about her frustrations with Instagram and how it can negatively impact her mental health.
Selena Gomez shares advice about managing social media stress
Selena has been known to take breaks from social media to protect her mental health, and she shed a bit more light on her decisions in the Fast Company interview.
"I had just gotten my heart broken. I didn't need to see what everyone was doing," she said, referring to her final split from Justin Bieber in 2018.
"Then there were those moments of not feeling positive about how I looked because of what I'd see on Instagram."
With that, she relinquished control of her account, letting her assistant handle it instead. The Only Murders in the Building star appears to have retaken the reigns earlier this year.
Selena added that continuing to be on social media or not is a personal choice, giving the poignant advice, "At the end of the day, you have to be proud of it. If it ends up being a mistake, it's your mistake to learn from. Take a lesson from that."
"Does it make you feel good? Does it not? Evaluate and get to know yourself as much as you can."
Cover photo: Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris & Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP