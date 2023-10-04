Selena Gomez reveals why she unfollowed Dua Lipa

Los Angeles, California - After sparking feud rumors with a massive unfollowing spree in June, Selena Gomez has set the record straight.

Selena Gomez (l.) has confirmed that her unfollowing of Dua Lipa was an accident. © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris & Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 31-year-old, who is the most-followed woman on Instagram, unfollowed a number of notable stars on the platform, including Dua Lipa, Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, and Bella Hadid.



While Selena is still not following Zayn or either Hadid sister, she did quickly re-follow Dua Lipa, and she has now explained what went down behind the scenes.

Speaking with Fast Company in an interview published Tuesday, the Rare Beauty founder admitted she was "cleaning up" her Instagram at the time but hadn't intended to unfollow the 28-year-old singer.

"It was an accident!" Selena told the outlet. "I was just cleaning up some of my Instagram. Then somebody called me and was like, 'What happened with Dua?!'"

The former Disney Channel star did her best to quickly clarify that there was no feud once speculation kicked up after her unfollowing, as she posted a photo of herself in an outfit from Dua's collaboration with Versace and gave the Dance the Night artist a shout-out in the caption.

Despite her popularity on the platform, Selena has been open about her frustrations with Instagram and how it can negatively impact her mental health.