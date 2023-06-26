Selena Gomez's unfollowing spree sparks feud speculations amongst fans

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez sent shockwaves through social media after unfollowing several high-profile celebs , fueling rumors of a potential feud.

Selena Gomez reportedly went on a huge unfollowing spree on Instagram and fans have a lot to say! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@selenagomez

Selena Gomez is currently telling her Instagram feed to Calm Down.

In a surprising move, the 30-year-old singer with 424 million followers and the fourth-most popular account on Instagram unfollowed Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Dua Lipa, according to Page Six.

Though she reportedly re-followed Dua Lipa, the others remain unfollowed on her IG account.

Eagle-eyed fans have been speculating as to what might have sparked the unexpected unfollowing spree from Gomez.

From previous feuds both online and offline, including public falling-outs with her longtime best friend Francia Raisa and clashes with Hailey Bieber, it seems Sel just can't escape online controversy.

While details remain unclear, fans continue to speculate on social media.