Daytime Emmys delayed, ABC pivots to reruns in latest writers strike changes
Los Angeles, California - As the Writers Guide of America continues its strike, the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards have been postponed among a number of new changes affecting TV.
The significant impact of the writers strike on the world of television is already being felt two weeks after it kicked off.
On Tuesday, the National Academy of TV Arts & Sciences announced that this year's Daytime Emmys ceremony, originally planned for June 16, has been postponed indefinitely.
The move comes after the MTV Movie & TV Awards lost its host Drew Barrymore and shifted to a pre-taped special instead of the planned live ceremony.
Broadway's biggest night has also been impacted, as the Tony Awards have reportedly canceled its live show scheduled for June 11.
In another major shakeup, ABC announced its fall lineup on Tuesday, which does not include any new scripted series.
Fall TV lineups shift towards reruns and reality shows
Per TVLine, the channel's lineup includes only reality programming, along with reruns of Abbott Elementary.
The strike is expected to lead to shortened seasons for scripted series, as many writers' rooms are shut down amid the ongoing strike for a fair contract.
Other highly anticipated series, including season 5 of Stranger Things and a new Game of Thrones spin-off have halted production, further delaying their projected release dates.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / UPI PHOTO & DAVID MCNEW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP