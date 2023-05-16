Daytime Emmys delayed, ABC pivots to reruns in latest writers strike changes

Los Angeles, California - As the Writers Guide of America continues its strike , the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards have been postponed among a number of new changes affecting TV .

The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards have been postponed indefinitely amid the writers strike. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI PHOTO & DAVID MCNEW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The significant impact of the writers strike on the world of television is already being felt two weeks after it kicked off.

On Tuesday, the National Academy of TV Arts & Sciences announced that this year's Daytime Emmys ceremony, originally planned for June 16, has been postponed indefinitely.

The move comes after the MTV Movie & TV Awards lost its host Drew Barrymore and shifted to a pre-taped special instead of the planned live ceremony.

Broadway's biggest night has also been impacted, as the Tony Awards have reportedly canceled its live show scheduled for June 11.

In another major shakeup, ABC announced its fall lineup on Tuesday, which does not include any new scripted series.