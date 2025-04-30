Selena Gomez shares big news on deluxe edition of album with Benny Blanco!

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco aren't done treating fans to new music just yet, as the couple has revealed that the deluxe version of their collaborative album is coming very soon!

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old Only Murders in the Building star shared a peek at the deluxe version of I Said I Love You First, aptly titled I Said I Love You First… And You Said It Back.

The extended record is set to debut on Friday, May 2, with a few extra surprises in store for listeners!

"There are some new songs, some favorites you might recognize, and reimagined songs from the original album," Selena wrote.

The Rare Beauty founder also hinted at some featured artists who will be on the new songs, as Glorilla, Cigarettes After Sex, and DJ Sliink were all tagged in the post.

I Said I Love You First was released on March 21. While Selena and Benny have worked on songs together in the past, the album marked the first collaborative record from the spouses-to-be.

The deluxe rollout will begin on Friday at 12 AM ET with the music video for Talk, which was previously released as a digital exclusive.