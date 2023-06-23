Did Selena Gomez "completely change" her look in Paris?

Selena Gomez is très magnifique in her latest series of snaps from her time in Paris, but the star also snuck in a pic that showed her with drastic blonde hair!

Paris, France - Oui Oui! Has Selena Gomez decided to become a blondie?

Selena Gomez snuck in a shocking pic in her new Instagram dump (r.), where she sports a blonde 'do!  © Collage: screenshot/instagram/selenagomez

On Thursday, the 30-year-old Disney alum gave fans another glimpse into her Parisian work trip, and it's looking très magnifique!

Amid the latest Instagram photo dump, she dropped a sneaky pic of herself with platinum blonde locks.

Selena, who is filming her newest project, Emilia Perez, posed in what appeared to be her trailer in an oversized black sweater and no pants.

The Only Murders in the Building star pouted in the mirror selfie as she sported long red nails with a Louis Vuitton coffee cup nearby – and her naturally darker roots peeking out.

She captioned the photo dump, "Thank you Paris for being a home to me for two months! I loved every moment."

Has Selena officially become a blonde beauty? Or is the 'do just for her new movie role?

Did Selena Gomez make a new change?

Selena Gomez (l.) and her sister Gracie share a large croissant while in Paris.  © Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez

It's unclear whether the star was referring to her hair, but she did say she has "completely changed."

"Working on this film has completely changed my life. I can't wait to share more soon! Love you all," she wrote to her fans.

More pics also showed Selena with her little sister Gracie sharing a giant croissant, and the Wizards of the Waverley Place star with a group in front of the Eiffel Tower – as one does in Paris.

There wasn't any explanation for the surprising blonde snap, but fans believe it could have more to do with her upcoming thriller film than a permanent addition.

The movie, which also stars Zoe Saldaña, has been dubbed by famed French director Jacques Audiard as a crime musical and "an opera libretto in four acts."

Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/selenagomez

