Did Selena Gomez "completely change" her look in Paris?

Paris, France - Oui Oui! Has Selena Gomez decided to become a blondie?

Selena Gomez snuck in a shocking pic in her new Instagram dump (r.), where she sports a blonde 'do! © Collage: screenshot/instagram/selenagomez

On Thursday, the 30-year-old Disney alum gave fans another glimpse into her Parisian work trip, and it's looking très magnifique!

Amid the latest Instagram photo dump, she dropped a sneaky pic of herself with platinum blonde locks.

Selena, who is filming her newest project, Emilia Perez, posed in what appeared to be her trailer in an oversized black sweater and no pants.

The Only Murders in the Building star pouted in the mirror selfie as she sported long red nails with a Louis Vuitton coffee cup nearby – and her naturally darker roots peeking out.

She captioned the photo dump, "Thank you Paris for being a home to me for two months! I loved every moment."

Has Selena officially become a blonde beauty? Or is the 'do just for her new movie role?