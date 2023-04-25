Selena Gomez and sister Gracie hit the town in Taylor Swift merch
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez had a sweet sibling date night with her younger sister, Gracie Teefey, on Monday, and the pair paid tribute to Taylor Swift along the way!
Could anyone ask for a better big sister?
The 30-year-old star treated her 9-year-old half-sister to dinner at Grandmaster Recorders in Hollywood on Monday night.
Selena kept things low-key with a black denim jacket and dark jeans, while Gracie opted for lighter jeans paired with a black t-shirt from Taylor's merch collection at The Eras Tour.
The sisters also rocked matching headbands during the outing.
The Anti-Hero singer's concert was the duo's last public night out, and Taylor even gave Gracie an extra special shout-out during the show!
Selena Gomez and sister Gracie attended The Eras Tour together
The Rare Beauty Founder has been close friends with Taylor for over a decade, and it looks like Gracie has fit into the fold quite well!
Selena and Gracie were in attendance at The Eras Tour in Arlington, rocking folklore and Speak Now-inspired outfits, respectively.
Tay shared an adorable exchange with her bestie's young sister during her performance of 22, giving Gracie her hat while Gracie gave her friendship bracelets in return.
Despite their two decade age gap, these sisters are clearly inseparable!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & UPI Photo