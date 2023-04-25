Selena Gomez and sister Gracie hit the town in Taylor Swift merch

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez had a sweet sibling date night with her younger sister, Gracie Teefey, on Monday, and the pair paid tribute to Taylor Swift along the way!

Selena Gomez (c) and Gracie Teefey (r) hit the town for a sister date night on Monday. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & UPI Photo

Could anyone ask for a better big sister?

The 30-year-old star treated her 9-year-old half-sister to dinner at Grandmaster Recorders in Hollywood on Monday night.

Selena kept things low-key with a black denim jacket and dark jeans, while Gracie opted for lighter jeans paired with a black t-shirt from Taylor's merch collection at The Eras Tour.

The sisters also rocked matching headbands during the outing.

The Anti-Hero singer's concert was the duo's last public night out, and Taylor even gave Gracie an extra special shout-out during the show!