Single soon? Selena Gomez teases potential new song with sneaky hint!
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez is keeping things fresh with a sneaky move that might just spill the tea on her next big single.
Just one day after Selena Gomez graced fans with sexy snaps on Instagram, it appears she is gearing up to release new music on August 25.
The buzz ignited when fans stumbled upon new posters of the star in her hometown of Dallas, Texas on Sunday, per Pop Buzz.
Underneath was a link to a peculiar website, illbesinglesoon.com, created by none other than the singer's label, Interscope Records.
The homepage of the site greets viewers with the phrase, "SINGLE SOON?"
Beneath the message is an invitation asking visitors to "sign up to receive email updates from Selena Gomez."
Per The Sun, a single of the same name will serve as the lead to Gomez's untitled fourth album, which has yet to be announced.
When will Selena Gomez release her newest single?
Single Soon? will drop on August 25, the outlet claimed.
Like many female pop stars in the industry including Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift, the Only Murders in the Building star is dropping Easter eggs to announce new tunes. Selena is also taking a page out of their book in focusing on female empowerment in her lyrics, and finding her mojo once again.
"I know he’ll be a mess when I break the news, but I’ll be single soon, I’ll be single soon," she reportedly sings in the new song.
Will Selena gift fans with another chart-topper? All signs point to a resounding yes.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@selenagomez & Screenshot/illbesinglesoon.com (TAG24 Edit)