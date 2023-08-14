Single soon? Selena Gomez teases potential new song with sneaky hint!

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez is keeping things fresh with a sneaky move that might just spill the tea on her next big single .

Selena Gomez is reportedly gearing up to release her newest potential chart-topping single, SINGLE SOON? © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@selenagomez & Screenshot/illbesinglesoon.com (TAG24 Edit)

Just one day after Selena Gomez graced fans with sexy snaps on Instagram, it appears she is gearing up to release new music on August 25.

The buzz ignited when fans stumbled upon new posters of the star in her hometown of Dallas, Texas on Sunday, per Pop Buzz.

Underneath was a link to a peculiar website, illbesinglesoon.com, created by none other than the singer's label, Interscope Records.

The homepage of the site greets viewers with the phrase, "SINGLE SOON?"

Beneath the message is an invitation asking visitors to "sign up to receive email updates from Selena Gomez."



Per The Sun, a single of the same name will serve as the lead to Gomez's untitled fourth album, which has yet to be announced.