Selena Gomez's onscreen brother David Henrie dishes on reuniting: "Dream come true"
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez's onscreen brother, David Henrie, revealed he is thrilled to reunite with the star for the upcoming Wizards of Waverly Place sequel show.
Nothing can break this duo apart!
While at the premiere of his directorial debut of Monster Summer, the 35-year-old actor shared that working with the Love On artist again was a "dream come true," per PEOPLE.
"She and I have kept in such good contact and remain good friends," he said, praising Sel for continuing to evolve and mature into the "beautiful woman" she is today.
Even though the 32-year-old only appears in the first episode, she serves as an executive producer alongside David.
The trailer for the highly-anticipated reboot, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, dropped on Tuesday, which featured the pair along with a new generation of characters.
While the entire process has been a blast so far, David couldn't help but reflect on his past in the show, seeing how things are drastically evolving.
David Henrie can't believe he gets to work with Selena Gomez again!
"It's nuts," David said. "As I was driving here, we passed the Wizards poster on Sunset, and you see that thing, and you're just like, 'Whoa. It's really happening."
And Alex Russo feels the same way herself!
"I truly feel like it was the place I started, and I'll always be grateful for that time, and I just hope that this new chapter can bring a whole new audience joy the same way that we did when we were younger," Selena said.
"Getting to pass the wand off to a whole new generation – but at the same time give a big, warm hug to our OG fans – is a dream come true for both of us," David added.
