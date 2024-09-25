Selena Gomez's onscreen brother David Henrie dishes on reuniting: "Dream come true"

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez 's onscreen brother, David Henrie, revealed he is thrilled to reunite with the star for the upcoming Wizards of Waverly Place sequel show .

Selena Gomez's (r.) onscreen brother David Henrie said it's a "dream come true" getting to work together again on Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & IMAGO / Allstar

Nothing can break this duo apart!

While at the premiere of his directorial debut of Monster Summer, the 35-year-old actor shared that working with the Love On artist again was a "dream come true," per PEOPLE.

"She and I have kept in such good contact and remain good friends," he said, praising Sel for continuing to evolve and mature into the "beautiful woman" she is today.

Even though the 32-year-old only appears in the first episode, she serves as an executive producer alongside David.

The trailer for the highly-anticipated reboot, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, dropped on Tuesday, which featured the pair along with a new generation of characters.

While the entire process has been a blast so far, David couldn't help but reflect on his past in the show, seeing how things are drastically evolving.