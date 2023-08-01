Serena Williams flies high with pranks and iconic baby sex reveal!

Los Angeles, California - It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a... ! Serena Williams and her hubby Alexis Ohanian have revealed the sex of their second baby in the most iconic way.

Serena Williams (r) and Alexis Ohanian are expecting another little girl, per their iconic baby shower/gender reveal. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/serenawilliams

The pro-tennis player's recent baby shower and sex reveal maybe the one to beat.

In a new YouTube clip dropped on Monday, the athlete and her husband learned that they are expecting another girl.



But even though she rocked a pink and white skirt and top fit at the rainbow-colored themed bash, Serena was skeptical.

"I'm a little nervous because I don't have any contingency plan if it turns out to be a boy," the pregnant mom said in the video.

Her husband didn't help, as he playfully trolled his wife with a yellow cake instead of a standard pink cake for a girl and blue cake for a boy.



After Serena fell for the prank, the entrepreneur told the crowd, "We are actually going to reveal Jelly Bean's sex. The way we’re going to do it, though, is with a little style and some spectacular lights."

Following this, drones lit up the sky and spelled out "Girl," much to Serena, her hubby, and their daughter Olympia's joy.