Serena Williams makes history with big honor at 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards

New York, New York - Serena Williams was presented with the prestigious honor of being this year's Fashion Icon at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards!

Serena Williams was honored at this year's CFDA Fashion Awards, where she stunned on the red carpet. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 42-year-old tennis legend was a sight to behold at the star-studded yearly event.

On Monday, the newest recipient of this year's Fashion Icon Award made history as the first athlete to be bestowed the title.

Previously, the title was given to Zendaya, Beyoncé, and Rihanna.

For the evening, Serena hit the red carpet in a stunning, bespoke black sequin dress designed by CFDA Chairman Thom Browne, which also featured statement black sleeves, a dramatic train, plus sparkling jewelry.

The tennis pro was presented the honor by one of her famous besties, Kim Kardashian, who won the Inaugural Innovator Award last year.

Also during the event, Serena opened up to ET about her life as a mom of two as she welcomed her second baby girl in August.