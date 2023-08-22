Serena Williams welcomes "beautiful angel" with Alexis Ohanian

Los Angeles, California - Serena Williams is officially a mom of two as she and her hubby Alexis Ohanian have welcomed their second baby !

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian (l.) have welcomed their second child, a girl named Adira River, who joins big sister Olympia (r.). © Screenshot/Instagram/alexisohanian

It's now 2-Love for Serena Williams.

On Tuesday, the tennis star and Ohanian announced that their second girl made her Earth-side debut.

Proud papa Ohanian revealed their new daughter's name in an Instagram post, writing in the caption, "Welcome, Adira River Ohanian."

"I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful."

The 41-year-old tech mogul also honored his wife, writing, "@serenawilliams you've now given me another incomparable gift - you're the GMOAT."

Their older daughter Olympia will be 6 next month.

The tennis pro also dropped a cute TikTok clip that announced their baby news.

The video, titled "Welcome my beautiful angel," begins with the family sitting at a table, as Ohanian works busily on his laptop.

Serena then gets up and says she'll be right back and returns with their tightly swaddled newborn girl before the clip ends with Polaroid-style snap of the Ohanians.

Serena, who is also mom to six-year-old Alexis Olympia, iconically announced her second pregnancy at this year's Met Gala.