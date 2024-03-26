Shakira announces surprise performance in New York City's Times Square!

New York, New York - Shakira just shocked fans with the news that she will be performing in New York City 's Times Square on Tuesday night for a pop-up concert!

Shakira just shocked her fans with the news that she will be performing in New York City's Times Square on Tuesday night! © Collage: Lena Grotticelli & Screenshot/YouTube/Shakira

The Hips Don't Lie singer posted to Instagram early Tuesday evening that she would be performing in Times Square later that same night!

"Come join me in Times Square for a surprise performance at 7.15pm," the Waka Waka artist wrote.

A live stream of the event – which will take place on the TSX Stage – can also be found here on Shakira's YouTube channel.

The star was already in New York after doing some promo on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to promote her hit album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.

In the fall the star faced a series of charges involving tax fraud in Spain, shelling out millions in settlements.

Since then, Shakira's been shaking up the scene lately with hot new music collabs and candid interviews about her personal life.