Shakira reveals past heartache in new interview: " I thought I wouldn’t survive it"
Miami, Florida - Superstar singer Shakira is setting herself some new priorities after a tough breakup, and men are not part of the equation right now... or are they?
In the latest issue of Rolling Stone, the 47-year-old revealed her conflicted feelings about dating.
"What can I tell you, I like men," she laughingly admitted.
"That’s the problem. I shouldn’t like them with everything that’s happened to me, but imagine how much I like men that I still like them!"
But according to the Hips Don't Lie artist, she doesn't have time for a serious relationship at the moment despite being linked to actor Lucien Laviscount in April.
"Having a formal relationship, I think my kids would have to be very prepared for that," the mother of two said, adding that "their emotional and psychological well-being is the priority."
Shakira and athlete Gerard Piqué's drama-filled breakup
Shakira's last long-term relationship was with soccer player Gerard Piqué, with whom she shares her two children.
After eleven years of dating, the former It Couple announced their split in June 2022 after the footballer allegedly cheated on her with model Clara Chia Marti.
In the Rolling Stone interview, the Waka Waka singer emphasized that she is much stronger than she thought.
"I was always so scared of pain because I thought I wouldn’t survive it," she said.
"Through this process, I became stronger than I thought I was. I became a more independent person, one who doesn’t rely on anyone but herself and her wolf pack."
Cover photo: DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP