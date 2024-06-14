Shakira reveals past heartache in new interview: " I thought I wouldn’t survive it"

Miami, Florida - Superstar singer Shakira is setting herself some new priorities after a tough breakup, and men are not part of the equation right now... or are they?

In the latest issue of Rolling Stone, the 47-year-old revealed her conflicted feelings about dating.

"What can I tell you, I like men," she laughingly admitted.

"That’s the problem. I shouldn’t like them with everything that’s happened to me, but imagine how much I like men that I still like them!"

But according to the Hips Don't Lie artist, she doesn't have time for a serious relationship at the moment despite being linked to actor Lucien Laviscount in April.

"Having a formal relationship, I think my kids would have to be very prepared for that," the mother of two said, adding that "their emotional and psychological well-being is the priority."