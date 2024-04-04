Shakira sparks fiery new dating rumors – but who is the mystery man?

Miami, Florida - Shakira is apparently getting over ex-husband Gerard Piqué with a hot new guy. But who is the man of the hour?

Shakira is apparently getting over ex-husband Gerard Piqué with a hot new guy. But who is the man of the hour? © Giorgio VIERA / AFP

Since her relationship with the father of her two sons ended last year, singer Shakira (47) has been rumored to have had more than one public romance.

But who is the latest man in the star's life?

Insiders told the Daily Mail on Wednesday that the Waka Waka singer is allegedly dating British actor Lucien Laviscount (31), known for his work in the Netflix TV series Emily in Paris.



The couple reportedly met while filming the music video for Shakira's new song Punteria, in which Laviscount plays the singer's lover.

But friends of the Hips Don't Lie artist are said to be anything but enthusiastic about the fling with the actor and are already sounding the alarm!

