Shakira sparks fiery new dating rumors – but who is the mystery man?
Miami, Florida - Shakira is apparently getting over ex-husband Gerard Piqué with a hot new guy. But who is the man of the hour?
Since her relationship with the father of her two sons ended last year, singer Shakira (47) has been rumored to have had more than one public romance.
But who is the latest man in the star's life?
Insiders told the Daily Mail on Wednesday that the Waka Waka singer is allegedly dating British actor Lucien Laviscount (31), known for his work in the Netflix TV series Emily in Paris.
The couple reportedly met while filming the music video for Shakira's new song Punteria, in which Laviscount plays the singer's lover.
But friends of the Hips Don't Lie artist are said to be anything but enthusiastic about the fling with the actor and are already sounding the alarm!
Is actor Lucien Laviscount serious about Shakira?
Apparently, Shakira's entourage fears that her new lover does not have serious intentions and could soon break the singer's heart again.
"Shakira is desperate to fall in love – but her friends are concerned because Lucien has slowly crept his way up the celebrity ladder while dating women who were all less famous than Shakira," a close source told the Daily Mail.
Of course, her friends are concerned that the Brit is just using Shakira for her star power in an effort to boost his career.
According to the insider, however, things aren't all that serious between the couple so far. Naturally, Shakira is taking things slow after her dramatic divorce!
Whether or not the handsome actor will stay a quick fling remains to be seen.
Cover photo: Giorgio VIERA / AFP