Sharon Stone claims she was fleeced of millions while recovering from stroke: "It was all gone"

Los Angeles, California - Sharon Stone said people financially "took advantage" of her while she was recovering from the near-fatal stroke she suffered in 2001.

Sharon Stone claimed she lost millions of dollars to people who took advantage of her while she was recovering from a 2001 stroke. © Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Basic Instinct star's stroke cause a nine-day brain bleed, which forced her to take a step away from Hollywood for seven years while she recovered fully.



"People took advantage of me over that time," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

"I had $18 million saved because of all my success, but when I got back into my bank account, it was all gone."

"My refrigerator, my phone – everything was in other people's names."

"I had zero money."

The 66-year-old said instead of feeling bitter about what she experienced following her stroke, she chooses to focus on the positive.

"I decided to stay present and let go. I decided not to hang onto being sick or to any bitterness or anger," Stone said.

"If you bite into the seed of bitterness, it never leaves you. But if you hold faith, even if that faith is the size of a mustard seed, you will survive. So, I live for joy now. I live for purpose."