Sydney Sweeney shuts down talk of controversial jeans ad as she promotes new movie

Toronto, Canada - Sydney Sweeney has been facing some heat in recent weeks – especially over her controversial jeans ad – but the Euphoria star isn't willing to talk about it.

Sydney Sweeney has shut down questions about her controversial American Eagle ad ahead of interviews at the Toronto International Film Festival. © Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 27-year-old actor is heading to the Toronto International Film Festival this weekend to promote her new biopic, Christy.

But as Sydney told Vanity Fair on Thursday, she will not be addressing the scandal as she speaks with the press during the event.

"I am there to support my movie and the people involved in making it, and I'm not there to talk about jeans," she said.



"The movies about Christy, and that's what I'll be there to talk about."

The American Eagle jeans ad, billed as "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans," sparked backlash for what many argued was the promotion of eugenics and white supremacy by swapping "jeans" for "genes" while praising Sydney's blonde hair and blue eyes.

Last month, Sydney similarly dodged questions about the campaign while speaking with The Wall Street Journal last month, but the clothing company defended it by claiming the ad "is and always was about the jeans."