Snoop Dogg reveals why he stayed out of the 2024 election race
Los Angeles, California - Rapper Snoop Dogg recently revealed why he chose not to give his celebrity endorsement to either candidates in the 2024 presidential race.
In a recent clip shared on social media, Snoop tells fans there was a reason he was "nowhere to be seen" as the race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris was heating up.
"I wanted it to be like that, 'cause I don't believe in separating people. I believe in bringing us together," the rapper explained.
"If you're picking and choosing, now I gotta make people mad at me, because I chose this or chose that," he continued. "I don't choose [either] one."
Snoop jokingly added, "I don't represent the Republican Party or the Democratic Party – I represent the motherf***ing gangster party."
Social media reacts to Snoop Dogg's claims
Snoop's remarks have been met with criticism from social media users, who pointed that he was previously quite open about his views on Trump.
Last September, the artist shared a video in which he insulted Trump and called his MAGA supporters "some stupid motherf***ers." A 2017 music video also features him executing a Trump-like character in clown make-up.
That was all before January 2024, when Snoop appeared to have a change of heart, coming out to praise the 78-year-old for having pardoned Death Row Records founder Michael Harris at the end of his first term.
"I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump," Snoop said.
Cover photo: Collage: JUSTIN SULLIVAN, Drew Hallowell, & Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP