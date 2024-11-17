Snoop Dogg reveals why he stayed out of the 2024 election race

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Snoop Dogg recently revealed why he chose not to give his celebrity endorsement to either candidates in the 2024 presidential race.

Snoop Dogg is facing criticism on social media after a clip of him explaining why he didn't endorse a candidate in the presidential election. © Collage: JUSTIN SULLIVAN, Drew Hallowell, & Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a recent clip shared on social media, Snoop tells fans there was a reason he was "nowhere to be seen" as the race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris was heating up.

"I wanted it to be like that, 'cause I don't believe in separating people. I believe in bringing us together," the rapper explained.

"If you're picking and choosing, now I gotta make people mad at me, because I chose this or chose that," he continued. "I don't choose [either] one."

Snoop jokingly added, "I don't represent the Republican Party or the Democratic Party – I represent the motherf***ing gangster party."