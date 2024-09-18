Sophie Turner goes Instagram official with new boo days after finalizing Joe Jonas divorce

London, UK - Actor Sophie Turner has gone Instagram official with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson just days after her tumultuous divorce from singer Joe Jonas was finalized .

On Monday, actor Sophie Turner presented her fans with a series of photos, dedicating two individual shots to her new boo for the first time. © Bryan Bedder/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

The Game of Thrones star has made her new relationship with Peregrine Pearson official with a new post on her Instagram account.

On Monday, she presented fans with a series of photos, dedicating two individual shots to her new boo for the first time.

The two had already been spotted together in public at the end of last year, with Turner and Pearson first seen in Paris last November.

With her post on social media, the 28-year-old has now made her new love official for her fans, who reacted enthusiastically to the photo dump.

"I think I can speak for all of us when I say I'm so glad you are free to be whoever you want to be and are happy," wrote one fan.

"upgraded i see," joked another.

After sharing five years of marriage and two daughters, Jonas filed for divorce in September 2023.