Supermodel Naomi Campbell welcomes second baby at age 53: "It's never too late"

Los Angeles, California - Supermodel Naomi Campbell is basking in motherly joy as the star welcomes her second baby at the age of 53.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell is now a mother of two at 53 years old. © VALERY HACHE / AFP

On Thursday, the 53-year-old took to social media to announce the birth of her baby boy.

"My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence," she wrote.

The newborn, whom she called "A True Gift from God," is seen from behind, all bundled in white as his mom holds him.

Campbell didn't reveal the baby boy's name, but she shared a sweet message for others hoping to pursue motherhood.

"It's never too late to become a mother," she continued in the post.

The fashion icon welcomed her daughter, who is seen holding her newborn brother's hand in the new photo, in May 2021.

Campbell was 50 years old when she welcomed her daughter, whose name also has not yet been revealed.

Her post received comments from several of her famous friends, all of whom sent their well wishes for the baby and his mom.

"Congrats!!! Can't wait to meet him!" fellow supermodel Cindy Crawford wrote.

"Oh my goodness! Welcome!! Blessings upon blessings!" actor Zoe Saldana said.