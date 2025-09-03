Is Sydney Sweeney dating Taylor Swift's arch-nemesis Scooter Braun?

Sydney Sweeney has sparked some controversy once again amid rumors that she's dating music executive Scooter Braun – the famous arch-nemesis of Taylor Swift.

By Benjamin Richter, Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - Anyone but him: Sydney Sweeney has shocked the pop culture world with her rumored new romance.

Sydney Sweeney (r.) is rumored to be "casually" dating controversial music executive Scooter Braun.
Sydney Sweeney (r.) is rumored to be "casually" dating controversial music executive Scooter Braun.  © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & David Dee Delgado / AFP

As reported by TMZ on Tuesday, the 27-year-old Euphoria actor has been "casually" dating controversial music executive Scooter Braun.

The two had previously been seen mingling at the star-studded wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, which first got the rumor mill turning.

"Sydney has just ended a relationship, and she's doing what women in their 20s do – she's dating," one source told the outlet.

Lil Nas X's dad breaks silence on rapper's arrest: "We all have breakdowns"
Celebrities Lil Nas X's dad breaks silence on rapper's arrest: "We all have breakdowns"
Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet having a "tough" time after going long distance?
Kylie Jenner Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet having a "tough" time after going long distance?

The Anyone But You actor was previously engaged to 42-year-old Jonathan Davino, but the pair called things off earlier this year.

As for Scooter, the 44-year-old finalized his divorce from Yael Cohn, his wife of nearly a decade, in 2022.

Adding some more drama to the situation is Scooter's infamous reputation within pop culture circles – the businessman is a famous nemesis of pop superstar Taylor Swift.

In 2019, Scooter purchased the masters of Taylor's first six albums and immediately sold them to an investment firm to score a hefty profit. The Grammy winner had wanted to purchase the rights herself, but she says she was never given the chance.

That story did get a happy ending, though, as the 35-year-old musician revealed in May that she has finally bought the masters back.

The controversial romance comes amid a time of turmoil for Sydney, as she was recently under fire for starring in an American Eagle ad that many argued promoted eugenics and white supremacy.

Cover photo: Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & David Dee Delgado / AFP

More on Celebrities: