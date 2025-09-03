Is Sydney Sweeney dating Taylor Swift's arch-nemesis Scooter Braun?

Los Angeles, California - Anyone but him: Sydney Sweeney has shocked the pop culture world with her rumored new romance.

Sydney Sweeney (r.) is rumored to be "casually" dating controversial music executive Scooter Braun. © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & David Dee Delgado / AFP

As reported by TMZ on Tuesday, the 27-year-old Euphoria actor has been "casually" dating controversial music executive Scooter Braun.

The two had previously been seen mingling at the star-studded wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, which first got the rumor mill turning.

"Sydney has just ended a relationship, and she's doing what women in their 20s do – she's dating," one source told the outlet.

The Anyone But You actor was previously engaged to 42-year-old Jonathan Davino, but the pair called things off earlier this year.



As for Scooter, the 44-year-old finalized his divorce from Yael Cohn, his wife of nearly a decade, in 2022.

Adding some more drama to the situation is Scooter's infamous reputation within pop culture circles – the businessman is a famous nemesis of pop superstar Taylor Swift.

In 2019, Scooter purchased the masters of Taylor's first six albums and immediately sold them to an investment firm to score a hefty profit. The Grammy winner had wanted to purchase the rights herself, but she says she was never given the chance.

That story did get a happy ending, though, as the 35-year-old musician revealed in May that she has finally bought the masters back.