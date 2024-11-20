Are Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar working on a new collab?

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar are reportedly eyeing another collaboration – this time for the rapper's next album!

According to DJ Snake, the duo is set to work together for a track on Kendrick's upcoming album that will feature the pop star.

The music producer spilled the beans in a French interview that has since circulated all over social media.

Though they may seem like an unlikely pairing, Taylor and Kendrick previously joined forces for a chart-topping remix of the Karma singer's hit Bad Blood.

The song was originally released in 2014, and Kendrick returned to re-record the remix as part of 1989 (Taylor's Version), which dropped last year.

The Not Like Us artist was spotted in the studio with Taylor in 2023, and while this may have been for the updated version of Bad Blood, the two could've been cooking up the all-new track at the same time!

Kendrick's sixth studio album is expected to drop later this year or sometime in 2025.