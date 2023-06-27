What is Taylor Swift recording at Electric Lady Studios?

New York, New York - In between sold-out shows on The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift has been hard at work with frequent recording studio visits in New York City, and fans can't help but wonder what this music mastermind is planning.

Taylor Swift has been making frequent appearances at Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village during her breaks from The Eras Tour. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images

The 33-year-old has been repeatedly spotted at Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village on weekdays amid her stadium tour.

And she hasn't been alone, either. In May, a flood of celebrities - mostly musicians - were spotted exiting the studio on the same night as Swift.

Some of the big names in attendance include Kendrick Lamar, Florence Welch, Jack Antonoff, Gracie Abrams, Maggie Rogers, Michelle Zauner, and more.

While this may have been some kind of party, there have been enough suspicious spottings to fuel theories about a new album with some killer collaborations.

Adding yet another twist, Stranger Things star Joe Keery was spotted leaving Electric Lady Studios on Monday. Though the 31-year-old is likely best known for his role as Steve Harrington in the Netflix hit, he's also a musician under the stage name Djo.

With Speak Now (Taylor's Version) just over a week away, it would come as no surprise that Swift has already got her next project lined up.

Could she be working on her next re-recording, or is she planning a brand-new album?