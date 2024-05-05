Taylor Swift just got dragged into Drake and Kendrick Lamar's messy feud
Los Angeles, California - Here's everything you need to know about how Taylor Swift got dragged into rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar's apocalyptic feud.
Drake never collaborated with Taylor Swift, but he used to be on decent terms with her, rapping in his 2023 track Red Button that she was the only artist he ever "rated" high enough to push back a music release.
So then why did he just use her name as a diss against Kendrick Lamar, who he has been in a weeks-long feud with?
Could be that Drake doth protest too much.
Remember, folks – Kendrick Lamar was featured in Taylor's 2015 music video for Bad Blood and helped her with the October 2023 re-recording for 1989 (Taylor's Version.)
Friday's back-to-back diss tracks from Drake and Lamar have fans like this TikToker joking that the rappers "are fighting about who gets to be better friends with Taylor Swift and her team."
But what have they been saying about Taylor?
Taylor Swift directly referenced in Drake and Kendrick Lamar's diss track lyrics
Drake first referenced the Fortnight singer in the April 19 diss track Push Ups, where he made fun of Lamar's collab with her: "Maroon 5 need a verse you better make it witty / You only need a verse for the Swifties."
Then in Drake's track Taylor Made Freestyle, he implied that Lamar was too scared to release new music too close to Taylor's April 19 drop of The Tortured Poets Department.
"The first one really only took me an hour or two / The next one is really 'bout to bring out the coward in you," he rapped.
He continued, "But now we gotta wait a fuckin' week 'cause Taylor Swift is your new Top / And if you 'bout to drop, she gotta approve / This girl really 'bout to make you act like you not in a feud / She tailor-made your schedule with Ant, you out of the loop / Hate all you corporate industry puppets, I'm not in the mood."
Then, in a total turnaround, Drake praised Taylor at the end of the song and called her the "biggest gangster in the music game right now."
"You know, I moved my album when she dropped, I said that already," he said, seemingly referencing his callout in Red Button.
Lamar responded with his song Euphoria on April 30, and a back and forth of more songs followed between the rappers. Note that Kendrick Lamar's song 6:16 in LA was produced by Taylor Swift's longtime producer and friend Jack Antonoff.
"So this track literally is Taylor Made," one user tweeted. "Okay Kendrick I see you."
Cover photo: Collage: CHRISTOPHER POLK / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP, ANGELA WEISS / AFP, & PARAS GRIFFIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP