Taylor Swift just got dragged into Drake and Kendrick Lamar's messy feud

Here's everything you need to know about how Taylor Swift (c.) got dragged into rappers Drake (r.) and Kendrick Lamar's (l.) apocalyptic feud. © Collage: CHRISTOPHER POLK / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP, ANGELA WEISS / AFP, & PARAS GRIFFIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Drake never collaborated with Taylor Swift, but he used to be on decent terms with her, rapping in his 2023 track Red Button that she was the only artist he ever "rated" high enough to push back a music release.

So then why did he just use her name as a diss against Kendrick Lamar, who he has been in a weeks-long feud with?



Could be that Drake doth protest too much.

Remember, folks – Kendrick Lamar was featured in Taylor's 2015 music video for Bad Blood and helped her with the October 2023 re-recording for 1989 (Taylor's Version.)

Friday's back-to-back diss tracks from Drake and Lamar have fans like this TikToker joking that the rappers "are fighting about who gets to be better friends with Taylor Swift and her team."

But what have they been saying about Taylor?