How to listen to Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) deluxe editon

Shortly after releasing the highly-anticipated 1989 (Taylor's Version), Taylor Swift has surprised fans with a deluxe edition of the re-recording!

The 33-year-old singer dropped her fourth re-recording on Friday, leaving just Reputation and her self-titled debut remaining in the line-up.

Taylor's Version of the smash-hit 2014 album features five vault tracks that were cut from the original record.

Notably, the album did not feature any collaborations, but Taylor has amended that with a surprise 1989 (Taylor's Version) Deluxe Edition.

On Friday morning, the Karma artist announced the release of Bad Blood (feat. Kendrick Lamar) (Taylor's Version) exclusively on 1989 (Taylor's Version) [Deluxe].

"I still look back on this collaboration with so much pride and gratitude, for the ways Kendrick elevated the song and the way he treats everyone around him. Every time the crowds on The Eras Tour would chant his line 'you forgive, you forget, but you never let it… go!', I smiled," she wrote on social media.

The deluxe version is now available on music streaming platforms everywhere, but fans who purchased one of the many vinyl variants will not be able to hear the new track on the physical copies.