Beabadoobee dishes on manifesting opening for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour

London, UK - Taylor Swift is set to return to touring next month, which has proven to be a dream come true not only for fans, but for one of her opening acts.

Beabadoobee (l) will be opening for Taylor Swift on select nights of Swift's The Eras Tour. © Collage: Jason Koerner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Angela Weiss / AFP

It looks like beabadoobee may be the real mastermind after all!

The 22-year-old indie-rock artist is set to open for Swift on select dates of The Eras Tour in Las Vegas, Arlington, Tampa, Houston, and Atlanta.

Beabadoobee revealed she's a Swiftie just like the rest of us while discussing The Eras Tour with The Times.



"I remember telling an interviewer that my dream support was Taylor Swift, and then I got a call from my manager saying she wants you to go on tour with her," she said. "I messaged all my girlfriends: 'Guess f*cking what...'"

The Dance with Me singer went on to reveal that her younger self just may have secretly manifested the gig, as Swift's hit song Love Story was her ringtone growing up.

"I'm not a major, major Swiftie, but I can appreciate what an amazing songwriter she is and how talented and successful and empowering she is for women," she said.

Beabadoobee joins an impressive line-up of openers for the 33-year-old pop star.

Phoebe Bridgers, Paramore, Gracie Abrams, MUNA, girl in red, GAYLE, OWENN, and HAIM will all support Swift during the US tour.