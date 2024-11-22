Cara Delevingne dishes on her and Taylor Swift's "wild ride" as roommates

Los Angeles, California - Model Cara Delevingne has opened up about her time living with longtime friend Taylor Swift after a rough breakup.

The 32-year-old spoke with comedian Nikki Glaser in a chat published by Interview Magazine on Thursday, where she dished on her time as Taylor's roommate.

"I was going through a really horrible breakup, and she let me live with her," Cara said.

"We're very different people. She's very homely, because she looked after me so well, but we got into some – not trouble, but I definitely took her for a bit of a wild ride," she added.

Though the Paper Towns star didn't divulge too many details about their adventures together, she joked that "just to get her to blush would be great."

Cara was an integral member of Taylor's "girl squad" of the 1989 era, and the two have stayed close over the years.

"She's one of the funniest, most clever people," Cara said of the 34-year-old singer.