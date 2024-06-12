Taylor Swift parties with Cara Delevingne, Lena Dunham, and more famous pals in London

London, UK - Taylor Swift enjoyed her latest downtime from The Eras Tour with a night out on the town with her famous friends!

Taylor Swift (c.) enjoyed her latest downtime from The Eras Tour with a night out on the town with Lena Dunham (l.), Cara Delevingne, and more of her famous pals. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP, Matt Winkelmeyer & Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 34-year-old pop star was photographed in London on Tuesday as she hit the town with Lena Dunham, Cara Delevingne, Este and Danielle Haim, Stella McCartney, Kate Moss, and Chrissie Hynde, per the Daily Mail.

Also joining the crew were Fleabag co-stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott – a famous member of the infamous Tortured Man Club group chat!

Taylor rocked a stunning black corset top with matching black lace pants under a gray blazer, pairing the look with chic red heels.

She completed the ensemble with the same clock choker she wore at the 2024 Grammy Awards, where she first announced The Tortured Poets Department.

The across-the-pond outing comes on the heels of The Eras Tour's latest stops at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium.

The Karma singer is next heading to Liverpool for three shows at Anfield Stadium followed by one night in Cardiff.