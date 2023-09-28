Is Sophie Turner crashing at Taylor Swift's pad amid Joe Jonas divorce?

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has been by Sophie Turner 's side amid her acrimonious split from Joe Jonas, but did she also lend the keys to her NYC pad to her friend?

Sophie Turner (r.) is said to be crashing at Taylor Swift's New York pad amid her dramatic split from Joe Jonas. © SUZANNE CORDEIRO & RICH FURY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to Page Six, the 33-year-old singer has reportedly lent her downtown NYC pad to Sophie and her two daughters with the Jonas Brothers singer while the exes' custody arrangements continue.



The 27-year-old Game of Thrones star was seen leaving the Lavender Haze artist's Tribeca apartment with her kids and was also spotted shopping at some of the local comfort food spots.

If the newest report is true, it certainly pays to have a friend like T. Swift!

Currently, Sophie is still dealing with her divorce drama with Joe, who shockingly filed for divorce from the X-Men star after four years of marriage.