Taylor Swift weighs in on Charli XCX as Brat fuels feud rumors

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has opened up about fellow pop star Charli XCX as rumors swirl that she was the inspiration about one of the songs on Brat.

In an interview with New York Magazine published Monday, Charli dished on the meteoric rise her latest album has afforded her.

The outlet drew direct comparisons between the Brat "era" and Taylor's career before highlighting the seemingly fraught relationship between the two that goes back several years.

But while there's plenty of evidence of some tension between the former tourmates, Taylor appears to have no bad blood with Charli.

"I've been blown away by Charli's melodic sensibilities since I first heard Stay Away in 2011. Her writing is surreal and inventive, always," she told the magazine.

"She just takes a song to places you wouldn't expect it to go, and she's been doing it consistently for over a decade. I love to see hard work like that pay off."

The lore behind a rumored feud dates back to 2018, when the 32-year-old opened for Taylor on the Reputation Stadium Tour, after which Charli infamously described the experience as feeling as though she was "getting up onstage and waving to 5-year-olds."

Charli apologized to Taylor's fans for the comment, but Swifties have suspected the beef didn't actually end thanks to the Brat song Sympathy is a knife.

The track gives apparent nods to the 34-year-old as Charli shares her insecurities around a fellow pop star, with Taylor's inspiration becoming clear with the lines, "Don't wanna see her backstage at my boyfriend's show / Fingers crossed behind my back I hope they break up quick."

The Boom Clap singer's boyfriend in question is George Daniel, a member of The 1975, and Taylor shared a brief but evidently poignant romance with the band's frontman, Matty Healy, in 2023.