Did Taylor Swift invite Caitlin Clark to watch a Chiefs game together?

Los Angeles, California - Pop icon Taylor Swift recently invited TIME's 2024 Athlete of the Year star Caitlin Clark to attend an NFL game with her. She even sent the hooper some Eras Tour merch!

Taylor Swift and her boo Travis Kelce (r.) invited WNBA star Caitlin Clark (l.) to watch a Chiefs game together! © Collage: Mike Ehrmann & TIMOTHY A. CLARY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Tay and Trav have a new friend!

The 22-year-old basketball star attended back-to-back Eras Tour concerts in Indianapolis last month, where she met Tay Tay's boo Travis Kelce and his mom, Donna.

In her interview with TIME, Caitlin revealed that Taylor ended up sending her a sweet package, including four bags of Eras Tour merch and a handwritten note.

In the note, the Karma singer revealed she's a fan of Caitlin and expressed a desire for "Trav and I" to attend an upcoming game to see her play with the Indiana Fever.

Taylor also invited the WNBA's Rookie of the Year to attend one of Travis' Kansas City Chiefs games with her!

One fan on X wrote, "WOMEN SUPPORTING WOMEN WE LOVE TO SEE ITTTT."

"This is so generous," another commented.