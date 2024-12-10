Taylor Swift treats Eras Tour team to eye-popping bonuses after final shows

Vancouver, Canada - Taylor Swift has expressed her gratitude to her touring crew with some massive bonuses after bringing the curtain down on her record-breaking Eras Tour.

According to a Monday report from People, the 34-year-old pop star gave out $197 million in bonuses to her team over the tour's two-year run.

These employees included truck drivers, the tech crew, dancers, band members, choreographers, security guards, and many more.

The massive bonuses come after it was officially confirmed that The Eras Tour was the highest-grossing tour of all time – and the first to earn $2 billion, per The New York Times.

The outlet further noted that the tour's earnings were "double the gross ticket sales of any other concert tour in history".

Earlier this year, Taylor officially earned billionaire status, becoming the first to do so solely on the basis of her music.

Sunday's performance in Vancouver marked the last of 149 total shows, which first began in March 2023.

At the opening of her final show, Taylor called the experience "the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I've ever done in my entire life."