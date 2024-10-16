Travis Kelce gushes over Taylor Swift date nights in NYC: "It was awesome"
New York, New York - Travis Kelce opened up about his recent date nights with Taylor Swift on the latest episode of his New Heights podcast.
On Wednesday's episode, the 35-year-old tight end dished on his bye week outings – most of which included his pop star girlfriend!
Travis' brother, Jason, was the one to bring up the pair's recent dates in the Big Apple, saying, "We saw you going out to eat, it looked like maybe. You guys are out in New York City, you and Tay."
The Kansas City Chiefs star explained that going out to eat is one of his and Taylor's favorite things to do together, adding simply, "That's what we do."
Over the weekend, the lovebirds enjoyed two separate dinners, one of which was a double date with fellow A-listers Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.
Travis also touched on his Monday night outing with the 34-year-old singer, where the two headed to Yankee Stadium to watch Game 1 of the American League Championship Series.
Though he ultimately had an "awesome" time, the Super Bowl champ admitted he had "mixed feelings" about the game, as his hometown team, the Cleveland Guardians, fell to the Bronx Bombers in a 5-2 defeat.
Travis Kelce shares why he had "mixed feelings" about MLB date with Taylor Swift
"It was mixed feelings because I was there trying to have some fun with Tay and everybody. All our friends [came]," Travis explained.
"Even though the [Guardians] couldn't pull it off, it was still an exciting, exciting game," he continued.
"And it was cool to see Yankee Stadium because I've always wanted to see that thing in person in a playoff game, in a hostile environment, and it didn't disappoint, man."
The MLB date night wasn't the pair's first non-football sports outing, as the two also enjoyed a PDA-filled day at the US Open men's championship last month.
But date nights may be few and far between for Taylor and Travis in the coming weeks, as the Karma singer is set to resume The Eras Tour for its final leg on Friday in Miami, Florida.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP