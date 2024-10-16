Travis Kelce gushes over Taylor Swift date nights in NYC: "It was awesome"

New York, New York - Travis Kelce opened up about his recent date nights with Taylor Swift on the latest episode of his New Heights podcast.

On Wednesday's episode, the 35-year-old tight end dished on his bye week outings – most of which included his pop star girlfriend!

Travis' brother, Jason, was the one to bring up the pair's recent dates in the Big Apple, saying, "We saw you going out to eat, it looked like maybe. You guys are out in New York City, you and Tay."

The Kansas City Chiefs star explained that going out to eat is one of his and Taylor's favorite things to do together, adding simply, "That's what we do."

Over the weekend, the lovebirds enjoyed two separate dinners, one of which was a double date with fellow A-listers Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Travis also touched on his Monday night outing with the 34-year-old singer, where the two headed to Yankee Stadium to watch Game 1 of the American League Championship Series.

Though he ultimately had an "awesome" time, the Super Bowl champ admitted he had "mixed feelings" about the game, as his hometown team, the Cleveland Guardians, fell to the Bronx Bombers in a 5-2 defeat.