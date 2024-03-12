Did Taylor Swift secretly attend Oscars afterparty with Travis Kelce?

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly managed to sneak in a secret appearance at one of the hottest afterparties for the 2024 Academy Awards.

Taylor Swift (r.) and Travis Kelce managed to escape the cameras as they enjoyed a night out on Oscars Sunday. © Collage: Steph Chambers & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Taylor and Travis hit the town on Oscars Sunday, but their outing remains under wraps by attending Madonna's Gucci-backed bash, which has a strict no-phones policy.

Photographer JR shared several portraits taken at the star-studded party, but neither the pop star nor the Super Bowl champ appeared in the images shared on Instagram.

According to PEOPLE, other A-list attendees included Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lana Del Rey, and two of the night's big winners, Cillian Murphy and Billie Eilish.

Guests told the outlet that Taylor and Travis were in "great moods" throughout the night.

"He was protective of her and she was delightful and glowing – they seemed very happy together and loving the night," the onlooker revealed.

The under-the-radar night comes after the two enjoyed time together in Singapore amid the Grammy winner's latest stop on The Eras Tour.