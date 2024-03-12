Did Taylor Swift secretly attend Oscars afterparty with Travis Kelce?
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly managed to sneak in a secret appearance at one of the hottest afterparties for the 2024 Academy Awards.
Taylor and Travis hit the town on Oscars Sunday, but their outing remains under wraps by attending Madonna's Gucci-backed bash, which has a strict no-phones policy.
Photographer JR shared several portraits taken at the star-studded party, but neither the pop star nor the Super Bowl champ appeared in the images shared on Instagram.
According to PEOPLE, other A-list attendees included Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lana Del Rey, and two of the night's big winners, Cillian Murphy and Billie Eilish.
Guests told the outlet that Taylor and Travis were in "great moods" throughout the night.
"He was protective of her and she was delightful and glowing – they seemed very happy together and loving the night," the onlooker revealed.
The under-the-radar night comes after the two enjoyed time together in Singapore amid the Grammy winner's latest stop on The Eras Tour.
Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift on the international leg of The Eras Tour
Travis made another international trip to visit Taylor on her sold-out stadium tour this month as he headed to Singapore to catch two of her six performances at the National Stadium.
The Cruel Summer artist gave him a major shoutout by singing "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs" both nights he was there, and the two were spotted spending time together after the shows as well.
Taylor is now on hiatus from touring until May as she gears up to release her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19.
It's unclear whether the new album will lead to setlist changes for The Eras Tour, as the concert series includes a distinct set for (almost) each of her 10 eras so far.
Cover photo: Collage: Steph Chambers & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP