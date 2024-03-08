Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce share swoon-worthy reunion at The Eras Tour Singapore

Singapore - Travis Kelce made another international visit to support Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour, this time heading to Singapore to catch her latest sold-out show.

Travis Kelce (l.) flew to Singapore to catch Taylor Swift's latest stop on The Eras Tour at the National Stadium. © Collage: Screenshot/X/heiijey & IMAGO / AAP

The 34-year-old athlete was spotted in the crowd of Friday's performance at the National Stadium, and Taylor once again made no secret of his attendance with her now-traditional Karma lyric swap.

Fans have been utterly swooning over clips of the 34-year-old pop star running into Travis' arms after the show, giving him a kiss before they headed out of the stadium.

Taylor also seemed to honor her beau with the evening's surprise song set, which featured plenty of romantic hits across two mashups.

The Grammy winner first played Sparks Fly and gold rush on the guitar, followed by False God and Slut! on the piano. The tracks all touch on themes of falling in love and, perhaps most notably, dating someone who is widely adored by others – certainly a fitting ode to the Super Bowl champ.

Before Travis touched down in Singapore, Taylor played a surprise song that has been heavily linked to their relationship, but she made one lyric omission that fans have taken note of!