Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce host party in Rhode Island with A-list guest list

Westerly, Rhode Island - After wrapping up the European leg of The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift returned to the US to kick off her break in A-list style!

Taylor Swift (r.) and Travis Kelce hosted a star-studded bash at the singer's Rhode Island home after the European leg of The Eras Tour came to a close. © Collage: David Eulitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

The 34-year-old pop star and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, reportedly hosted quite the get-together over the weekend at Taylor's Rhode Island home.

Per TMZ, the couple first arrived on Saturday, with later photos confirming the attendance of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

The sighting of the Gossip Girl alum appears to dispel rumors that the longtime pals were on the outs amid the social media backlash facing Blake amid her rather rough press tour for It Ends With Us.

But the celeb couple spotting didn't end there, as the Daily Mail confirmed that another of the Karma singer's close friends, Gigi Hadid, was at the party with her current beau, actor Bradley Cooper.

Travis' brother, Jason, and his wife, Kylie, along with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, were all in attendance as well, per PEOPLE.