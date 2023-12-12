Ed Sheeran has the honor of a rare audience with Taylor Swift's "really private" cat!

Ed Sheeran shared a pic of him and Meredith Grey, one of Taylor Swifts's three cats. The pic is a rarity, as Taylor has dubbed Meredith her "private cat."

By Jamie Grasse

New York, New York - Swifties and cat lovers alike got an extra special thanks to Ed Sheeran, who shared photos of his encounter with Taylor Swift's legendary feline friend, Meredith Grey!

Ed Sheeran had the honor of meeting one of Taylor Swift's three cats and he shared the rare moment in an Instagram post.
Sheeran posted a slew of pics on Instagram Monday night with the caption "Dumpington #3," and one shot in particular got the internet buzzing.

In it, the Shape of You artist cuddles up to one of Swift's three cats. Meredith Grey – named after the Grey's Anatomy character – seems to be tolerating Sheeran, which can only be a good sign.

Swifties filled the comments section with comments section, thanking the British singer for giving them a peek of their favorite star's elusive pet.

"Ed confirming that Mer is alive is the highlight of my week," one fan wrote. Comments on the post have since been disabled.

Taylor Swift loves her cats

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift's cat Meredith cuddled up on an ottoman.
Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift's cat Meredith cuddled up on an ottoman.  © Screenshot/Instagram/teddysphotos

Swift is famously protective of her three fur babies – Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button.

She even posed with the latter in her TIME 2023 Person of the Year photoshoot earlier this month.

Swift welcomed Olivia into the fold after meeting her on the set of her music video for ME! in 2019. Meredith was adopted in 2011, but she doesn't make many appearances on social media.

Per a cheeky X post from the Lavender Haze artist in 2021, Meredith "is just a really private little cat" who hates being in pictures.

That should make it clear just how much of an honor Sheeran was afforded!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/teddysphotos & Anna Webber / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

