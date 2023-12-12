Ed Sheeran has the honor of a rare audience with Taylor Swift's "really private" cat!

New York, New York - Swifties and cat lovers alike got an extra special thanks to Ed Sheeran, who shared photos of his encounter with Taylor Swift 's legendary feline friend, Meredith Grey!

Ed Sheeran had the honor of meeting one of Taylor Swift's three cats and he shared the rare moment in an Instagram post. © Anna Webber / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Sheeran posted a slew of pics on Instagram Monday night with the caption "Dumpington #3," and one shot in particular got the internet buzzing.

In it, the Shape of You artist cuddles up to one of Swift's three cats. Meredith Grey – named after the Grey's Anatomy character – seems to be tolerating Sheeran, which can only be a good sign.

Swifties filled the comments section with comments section, thanking the British singer for giving them a peek of their favorite star's elusive pet.

"Ed confirming that Mer is alive is the highlight of my week," one fan wrote. Comments on the post have since been disabled.