Taylor Swift fans hilariously fail to recreate her TIME cover with their cats

New York, New York - Ever since Taylor Swift and her beloved cat , Benjamin Button, graced the cover of TIME Magazine, Swifties have been wrangling their own pets to recreate the photo-ready pose.

Taylor Swift (l) inspired a viral TikTok challenge where fans posed with their cats in attempt to recreate her recent TIME Magazine cover. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & Screenshot/TikTok/@clairerehfuss

The 33-year-old pop star was photographed with her youngest cat resting around her next for her Person of the Year cover story.

The seemingly effortless pose inspired many fans to give it a shot themselves, but it seems Benjamin — just like his mom — may have a certain star quality that can't be easily replicated.

TikTok was soon flooded with plenty of attempts to nail the pose, but most Swifties were unable to convince their cats to match the moment.

Nevertheless, some did emerge successful, including former Bachelorette Katie Thurston, whose sweet cat stayed quite calm in her TikTok take on the pose.

A proud cat lady, Taylor Swift has three cats: two Scottish folds named Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey, and the Ragdoll cover star, Benjamin.