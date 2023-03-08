Gigi Hadid says she's "a psychopath" at Taylor Swift concerts

Los Angeles, California - Even Taylor Swift 's closest friends can't contain their excitement for The Eras Tour !

Gigi Hadid (l) confirmed she'll be attending some of The Eras Tour shows, where she'll likely fangirl over her friend Taylor Swift (r). © Collage: Slaven Vlasic / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@gigihadid

Gigi Hadid , who has been good friends with the Anti-Hero singer for almost a decade, is counting down the days until the upcoming tour – just like every other Swiftie.

The 27-year-old model told E! News that she plans on attending as many of her friend's shows as she can.

In true fangirl fashion, Hadid confessed she has trouble keeping calm at Swift's live performances.

"I'm a psychopath at a Taylor show," she said. "I go nuts. I'm not cool at all. I'm like the most embarrassing friend."

As for her concert attire, the former Victoria's Secret model prefers to keep it functional.

"I like to boogie, so I'm usually in jeans and a t-shirt. I'll rep some Taylor merch if I get some," she said.

Another of Swift's famous friends, Selena Gomez, similarly confirmed she would be attending as many of The Eras Tour stops as she can, with some fans speculating that she may even perform as a surprise guest as well!

The Lavender Haze singer will have plenty of notable names supporting her as opening acts on the tour, including Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams, and Paramore.