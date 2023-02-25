TikTokers spark outfit inspo for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is less than a month away from kicking off her highly-anticipated The Eras Tour, and Swifties are already working hard on their concert outfits!

By Kelly Christ

Culver City, California - Taylor Swift is less than a month away from kicking off her highly anticipated The Eras Tour, and Swifties are already working hard on their outfits for their big nights!

Taylor Swift fans who were lucky enough to score tickets to The Eras Tour are sharing their outfit ideas on TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@alecksis13 & @balirannn The 33-year-old singer has described her return to touring as a "journey" through the different eras of her music, which has sparked inspiration behind many of the outfit ideas trending on TikTok. From recreating one of Swift's many iconic looks to combining elements of each of her album eras, Swifties have already started setting the fashion trends for the tour. There's nothing better than a handmade look to ensure that you'll stand out in the crowd, and TikTok has seemingly endless ideas for all of your Eras Tour needs!

How to channel each of Taylor Swift's album aesthetics for The Eras Tour

Some Taylor Swift fans have chosen to channel the vibe of one of her albums for their concert outfit. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@marylambright99 Many concertgoers have followed the aesthetic of a Swift era for their look, drawing inspiration from the general vibe of the era. Some fans have chosen to channel their inner country star with a debut-inspired look, such as a long white dress paired with classic brown cowboy boots. The Fearless era has plenty of iconic looks to draw inspiration from, like Swift's gold, sparkling tour dress or the "Junior Jewels" shirt from the You Belong with Me music video. Britney Spears Britney Spears sparks more confusion with new "rollercoaster" IG video Anything purple will go for a Speak Now look, and TikTok creators have no shortage of ideas for how to incorporate the era's trademark hue into your look! As for Red, a color-inspired 'fit would naturally be perfect, and your autumn wardrobe just might be the best place to look. 1989, on the other hand, is all about the sequins, glitter, and shades of light blue! To channel the vengeful spirit of Reputation, black, leather, and snakeskin are a must. Shifting gears to Lover, pastels, pinks, rainbows, and florals are the best elements to incorporate into the look. If you're one for the "cottagecore" aesthetic, channeling Folklore and Evermore with a cozy cardigan or a plaid jacket would be the perfect fit. Dark blue is the move for a Midnights look, bonus points for including star embellishments! If you'd rather get specific, TikTok has plenty of ideas for looks that will test your creativity as you recreate one of Swift's famous fashion moments!

How to recreate Taylor Swift's most iconic outfits

Some creative Swifties have opted to recreate one of Taylor Swift's famous fashion moments. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@shannon_mcdougall_ & Sascha Schuermann / AFP Another popular trend coming from SwiftTok is the recreation of the Anti-Hero singer's most iconic red carpet and performance looks. Some of TikTok's favorite looks to recreate include Swift's mirrorball-esque dress from the 2018 American Music Awards, her starry blue Midnights playsuit from the 2022 VMAs after-party, and her floral look from the 2021 Grammys. Stepping away from the red carpet, other fans have drawn inspiration from Swift's previous tour looks. While some of these outfits have dupes on Amazon and other storefronts, many will require fans to apply their arts and crafts skills to replicate the look.

Though the effort may be time-consuming, there's no more worthy occasion for Swifties!