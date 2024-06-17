Here's how Taylor Swift really felt about Sabrina Carpenter's Kim Kardashian collab
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift and her longtime enemy Kim Kardashian got name-dropped in Sabrina Carpenter's new Rolling Stone interview.
The interview, which came out on Monday, addressed the fan speculation around her SKIMS campaign with Kim Kardashian.
Sabrina, who opened for Taylor's Eras Tour, became close friends with the So High School artist and has been seen accompanying her to outings like Kansas City Chiefs games and Coachella.
But then, fans wondered, why would the Espresso singer work with Kim knowing how Taylor felt about her?
According to Sabrina, Taylor didn't have a problem with the retro-inspired April SKIMS campaign.
"I’ve been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end," the Please Please Please singer told Rolling Stone, noting that "as much as people want to believe you’re tuned into every little thing, I’m not because I’m constantly working."
Sabrina couldn't help but gush about her pop idol.
"We’re very, very verbal with each other about our mutual love and admiration," she said of Taylor.
"I hold her to such a different echelon."
Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian's feud explained
Kim and Taylor have had beef ever since the Kardashians star launched a cancellation campaign against the pop star in 2016.
After Taylor criticized her on-again-off-again rival Kanye West for his mention of her in his song Famous, Ye's then-wife Kim leaked a seemingly scandalous phone call with the Fortnight singer.
The aftermath led to many songs on the Love Story singer's Reputation album.
Despite Kim seemingly attempting to put the feud behind them, Taylor recently released an alleged diss track about the American Horror Star called thanK you aIMee.
Cover photo: Collage: RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP, DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP, & ROBYN BECK / AFP