Here's how Taylor Swift really felt about Sabrina Carpenter's Kim Kardashian collab

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift and her longtime enemy Kim Kardashian got name-dropped in Sabrina Carpenter's new Rolling Stone interview .

Taylor Swift (r.) and her longtime enemy Kim Kardashian (l.) got name-dropped in Sabrina Carpenter's (c.) new Rolling Stone interview. © Collage: RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP, DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP, & ROBYN BECK / AFP

The interview, which came out on Monday, addressed the fan speculation around her SKIMS campaign with Kim Kardashian.

Sabrina, who opened for Taylor's Eras Tour, became close friends with the So High School artist and has been seen accompanying her to outings like Kansas City Chiefs games and Coachella.

But then, fans wondered, why would the Espresso singer work with Kim knowing how Taylor felt about her?



According to Sabrina, Taylor didn't have a problem with the retro-inspired April SKIMS campaign.

"I’ve been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end," the Please Please Please singer told Rolling Stone, noting that "as much as people want to believe you’re tuned into every little thing, I’m not because I’m constantly working."

Sabrina couldn't help but gush about her pop idol.

"We’re very, very verbal with each other about our mutual love and admiration," she said of Taylor.

"I hold her to such a different echelon."