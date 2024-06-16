Taylor Swift holds back tears after confirming the end of The Eras Tour

Liverpool, UK - Taylor Swift grew emotional at the passionate fan response to her latest show in Liverpool shortly after confirming that The Eras Tour would come to an end in 2024.

Taylor Swift held back tears at her latest show in Liverpool after performing champagne problems. © JOHN MEDINA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Fan-captured footage showed the 34-year-old pop star holding back tears on Saturday as the crowd gave her a standing ovation after she performed champagne problems.

"It is genuinely such an honor to play for a crowd like this," Taylor said, per TMZ. "That fact that you would do that for us – I love you so much, Liverpool. Thank you."

At her first show in Liverpool on Thursday, the Anti-Hero artist confirmed that The Eras Tour will indeed come to an end with its final scheduled performances in Vancouver this December.

"This is the very first time I've ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is gonna end in December. Like, that's it," she said, per NBC News.

Taylor had not previously clarified whether the shows would, in fact, be the last, as she's extended the concert series several times before.