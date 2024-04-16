Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce cuddle up in new Coachella snaps

Indio, California - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Coachella lovefest has continued as footage from the star-studded music festival rolls in.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (r.) were spotted showing some PDA during their outing to weekend 1 of Coachella on Saturday. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@_parp_ & Screenshot/Instagram/hutchdrums

The 34-year-olds appeared in a snap shared by Bleachers drummer Sean Hutchinson on Monday, where both were all smiles as Taylor held onto Travis' hand.

The Anti-Hero artist stepped out on Saturday in support of several of her close pals who performed at the festival, including Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff, rapper Ice Spice, and headliner Lana Del Rey.

Footage from the crowds proved that Taylor and Travis weren't shy with their affection, sharing a kiss as they danced during Bleachers' set.

The Grammy winner even got the chance to experience the Swiftie POV of The Eras Tour, as Ice Spice sang her verses from the Karma remix released on Taylor's Midnights (Til Dawn Edition).

The 24-year-old rapper was a special guest at Taylor's sold-out stadium series last May at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, where the two performed the remix together.

In one video, Ice was heard yelling, "Shoutout to Taylor motherf**king Swift!" before the camera panned to the singer herself in the crowd, who cheered in return after Travis gave her a kiss on the cheek.