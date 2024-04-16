Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce cuddle up in new Coachella snaps
Indio, California - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Coachella lovefest has continued as footage from the star-studded music festival rolls in.
The 34-year-olds appeared in a snap shared by Bleachers drummer Sean Hutchinson on Monday, where both were all smiles as Taylor held onto Travis' hand.
The Anti-Hero artist stepped out on Saturday in support of several of her close pals who performed at the festival, including Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff, rapper Ice Spice, and headliner Lana Del Rey.
Footage from the crowds proved that Taylor and Travis weren't shy with their affection, sharing a kiss as they danced during Bleachers' set.
The Grammy winner even got the chance to experience the Swiftie POV of The Eras Tour, as Ice Spice sang her verses from the Karma remix released on Taylor's Midnights (Til Dawn Edition).
The 24-year-old rapper was a special guest at Taylor's sold-out stadium series last May at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, where the two performed the remix together.
In one video, Ice was heard yelling, "Shoutout to Taylor motherf**king Swift!" before the camera panned to the singer herself in the crowd, who cheered in return after Travis gave her a kiss on the cheek.
Taylor Swift reps Travis Kelce's podcast at Coachella
Taylor paid homage to the Kansas City Chiefs star with her fashion choice for the annual festival, rocking a baseball cap with the logo of Travis' podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason.
The lovebirds just might have that very podcast to thank for their romance, as Travis famously caught Taylor's attention by sharing the story of his failed attempt to give her a friendship bracelet at The Eras Tour in July 2023.
The Cruel Summer songstress later revealed that she thought the call-out "was metal as hell," and the two began talking shortly after. And the rest, as they say, was history!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@_parp_ & Screenshot/Instagram/hutchdrums